FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP VISITS WASHINGTON FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE THE JAN. 6TH INSURRECTION…

U.S President, Donald Trump

Donald Trump has returned to Capitol Hill, to meet Republicans in his first visit to the area since the January 6th riot of 2021.

A BBC report says, the presumptive Republican nominee in November’s presidential election delivered a message of unity, promising to “work out” any lingering differences with fellow Republicans.

Later in the day, the former president was also scheduled to meet an association of 200 corporate leaders.

Nancy Pelosi, the former democratic house speaker, said in a statement that Trump was the “instigator of an insurrection.

Returning to the scene of the crime”.

The visit comes weeks after Mr. Trump’s criminal conviction, for falsifying business records in his hush-money trial in New York.

He arrived at a Republican office building, near the U.S Capitol building this morning, passing a small crowd of protesters holding signs with slogans including “failed coup” and “democracy forever, Trump never”.