ALTERCATION BETWEEN VENDORS & TTPS…

A physical altercation erupts, following renewed attempts to get vendors off the streets of Chaguanas.

The situation occurred this morning as officers of the borough corporation, sought to control illegal vending.

It is said, the verbal warnings of officers triggered a verbal dispute between one officer and a vendor.

The situation then escalated into a fight.

An eyewitness described the situation as shocking.

It is the second this month, which the mayor and his officers attempted to move the vendors off the streets.