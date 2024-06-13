THE PRIME MINISTER AGAIN DEBUNKS STATEMENTS ON VAT INCREASES…

Political Leader of the ruling People’s National Movement Dr. Keith Rowley

The Prime Minister maintains there is no truth, to claims of an impending increase in VAT .

At a post cabinet briefing today, Dr. Keith Rowley said the opposition has and had no proof, on an increase.

He called the utterances of Mrs. Kamla Persad Bissessar disturbing.

Further, the head of the cabinet sounded the alarm regarding the effect of these statements, by Mrs. Persad-Bissessar.

The Prime Minister adds, that his government had nothing to hide, and if there were any plans for VAT increase, he would have informed the population.