THE SEARCH FOR THE OWNER OF THE VESSEL IN TOBAGO OIL SPILL CONTINUES

Government assures the search for the owner/s of the vessel responsible for the oil spill, that negatively impacted Tobago has not gone cold.

The spill happened on February 07th.

Yesterday, energy minister Stuart Young was asked to provide an update to the senate, in relation to the matter.

Minister Young noted, that despite several intense efforts by the government and by extension the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, to date, there has been no concrete evidence to enable prosecution.

He again confirmed that once legal ownership is established, the government would take legal action, against the purported owners of the barge and the tug.

However, senator Dr. Paul Richards inquired about laws to prevent a recurrence.

Over 51 thousand barrels of oil were removed from the site of the spill.