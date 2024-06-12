FATHER CHARGED WITH CRUELTY…

Thirty thousand dollars bail, for the father who reportedly left his three-year-old child in the backseat of his vehicle while he went shopping.

He father’s name is Kareem Mohammed.

He is from Lalbeharry Trace Penal and was charged with cruelty.

Mr. Mohammed went before high court master Shabana Shah yesterday.

The 56-year-old vendor was represented by, Ramesh Deena and Christian Deena who made a request for bail.

The prosecutor Cleyon Seedan did not object.

Mr. Mohammed was placed on 30 thousand dollars bail and he has to report to the, San Fernando police station once a week.

The matter was transferred to the magistrate’s court for July 16th .

Last Sunday, the child was found in the vehicle in the car park of the La Romain branch of Pricesmart.