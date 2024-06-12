GOVERNMENT SAYS THERE IS NO DECISION YET ON THE NUMBER OF MANAGEMENT STAFF AT WASA TO BE SENT HOME

Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales

There is no decision yet on the number of management staff at the Water and Sewerage Authority to be sent home.

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales made the statement, while responding to a question posed by opposition senator Wade Mark yesterday.

In the senate, Mr. Mark asked when would the executive packages of the approximately 200 retrenched WASA managers take effect.

He also wanted to know if this was part of the authority’s restructuring exercise, to form the new water management company.

He said, persons have been identified for 9 leadership positions.

He was speaking in the upper house yesterday.