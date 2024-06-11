FATAL STABBING INVOLVING A 15 YEAR OLD BOY…

A 15-year-old boy could be charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of, Christian Lashley in Chaguanas.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon, at the Chrissie Terrace recreation ground.

Reports say, 15-year-old Christian, the boy who stabbed him and other friends were in the pavilion.

One of the friends told police, Christian and the perpetrator were play-fighting when he noticed the teen holding the right side of his torso, covering a stab wound.

The suspect fled the scene, still holding the pocketknife believed to have been used, during the incident.

Christian died at the MT Hope children’s hospital.

Hours later the suspect walked into the Chaguanas police station, with his father.

Officers there cautioned the 15 year old that he might face charges as a result of the incident, pending the outcome of the investigation.

He was taken to the Chaguanas district health facility where doctors examined him.

A medical certificate said, he was unhurt.

He was then taken to the Oropouche juvenile booking centre, pending further enquiries.

Christian was a form two student of the Chaguanas South Secondary School.

Relatives say, they remain confused about the circumstances that led to his death.

They claimed he had recently informed his mother that threats had been made against him, and the matter was reported to the police.

But they said, they were not certain if the two incidents were linked, as they had been told that he was among friends when he was stabbed.

CPL Ramoutar is continuing enquiries.