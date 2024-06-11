I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

CENTRAL WOMAN’S BODY IDENTIFIED…

Posted on June 11, 2024 by admin

A woman is found dead in central.

She has been identified as Sylvia Rampersad.

She was 61 years old.

Reports say she was found unresponsive on the roadway in Charlieville at around 11:34 last night.

Police say, there were no visible signs of violence on her body and as such, foul play is not suspected.

However, due to the circumstances in which she was found, a post mortem has been ordered, in keeping with the investigatory process to confirm this.

A team of officers from the central division led by SGT Brisbane responded, and are continuing inquiries.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *