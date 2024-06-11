CENTRAL WOMAN’S BODY IDENTIFIED…

A woman is found dead in central.

She has been identified as Sylvia Rampersad.

She was 61 years old.

Reports say she was found unresponsive on the roadway in Charlieville at around 11:34 last night.

Police say, there were no visible signs of violence on her body and as such, foul play is not suspected.

However, due to the circumstances in which she was found, a post mortem has been ordered, in keeping with the investigatory process to confirm this.

A team of officers from the central division led by SGT Brisbane responded, and are continuing inquiries.