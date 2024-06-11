NO PLANS TO INCREASE VAT IMBERT DENIES THE CLAIMS OF THE OPPOSITION LEADER…

Minister Colm Imbert

Finance Minister Colm Imbert says, the opposition leader is not telling the truth when she says the government plans to increase the rate of value added tax.

Last night, Kamla Persad Bissessar said, the government plans to do this via a vat rate amendment.

She also spoke to an increase in the rate of income tax.

Speaking at a political meeting of her star team in Barrackpore last evening Mrs. Persad Bissessar said she has the proof.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar challenged the government to deny the claims.

However, in a post via his x formerly twitter account this morning, minister Imbert said, Mrs. Persad Bissessar is not telling the truth.

He described the political leader on the United National Congress as, dangerous.

Minister Imbert says, while she claims she has the proof, she only has is the document showing calculations on the effect on revenue of decreasing or increasing taxes.

He said, this pattern of fake news started with her bogus inheritance tax claims.