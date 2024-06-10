SHORTAGE OF U.S. IN GUYANA…

There is a shortage of U.S. currency on the Guyana market.

As a result, on the instructions of the government, the bank of Guyana has pumped more than 80 million U.S. dollars into the foreign currency market.

Vice President Bharat Jagdeo says, he and the finance minister Ashni Singh met with representatives of the local banking sector.

Mr. Jagdeo attributes the high demand for foreign currency, to the growth of Guyana’s economy.