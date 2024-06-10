32 SPANISH SPEAKING PERSONS DETAINED…

A police operation in Tobago leads to the detention of 32 Spanish-speaking persons.

It is said, they were detained during an exercise called ‘slam’ on Saturday at the chill out bar.

The detainees are said to be from Venezuela and the Dominican Republic.

The police service issued a statement yesterday, telling of the exercise.

The time of the exercise was given as 2:30am.

Police say, they are awaiting confirmation of their immigration status.