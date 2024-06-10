SEVERAL POLICE OFFICERS ARE SAID TO BE BEFORE THE COURTS CHARGED WITH SEXUAL ASSAULT AGAINST CHILDREN …

TTPS body cameras

Several police officers are reportedly behind bars in connection with sexual offences, involving children.

Head of the special victims department superintendent Claire Guy–Alleyne says, her colleagues are facing the court for sexual assault against migrant children, and even their own off springs.

The information was revealed during a discussion on the eye on dependency program on i95.5 fm.

The senior officer praised a newly formed collaboration between her section and the counter trafficking unit.

Yesterday, Superintendent Guy–Alleyne disclosed that unfortunately, some of her co-workers are perpetrators of these crimes.

Superintendent Guy–Alleyne made it clear that no one is exempt from prosecution for any sexual or trafficking offences involving migrants.

Further, she urged affected individuals to come forward.

The special victims department and the counter trafficking unit are also seeking to protect, all children in this jurisdiction, from online predators.

The two units are now aligned to address sexual assaults against any child, in Trinidad and Tobago, even if they are not being trafficked.