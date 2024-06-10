A 15 YEAR OLD BOY STABBED TO DEATH WHILE PLAY FIGHTING WITH A FRIEND IN CHAGUANAS…

A 15 year old boy is stabbed to death in Chaguanas.

Christian lashley was reportedly stabbed by one of his friends during a play fight.

The incident is reported to have occurred at Chrissie Terrace in enterprise around 5:10 yesterday afternoon.

Reports say, a group of boys were at the recreation grounds in the area when Christian and another boy were play fighting.

It is said, a short while Christian was seen bleeding from the right side of his stomach and asked to be taken home.

The alleged offender who was armed with a pocket knife fled the scene.

Christian was rushed to the Chaguanas Health Facility, by one of his friends for treatment.

He was later transferred to Mt. Hope Paediatric Hospital where he died.

Police say, an arrest of the other teenager is imminent.

Hours later, Kent Castillo was shot and killed in chase village.

That incident occurred at Mungal Trace Orange Field Road, around 10 o’clock last night.

Residents reported hearing a volley of gunshots and contacted the police.

It is said, when officers arrived they found four people lying on the ground nursing what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

They were taken to a nearby hospital where, Mr. Castillo was pronounced dead.

The other three victims are listed in a stable condition.