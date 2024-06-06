18 MILLION DOLLAR HIGH GRADE MARIJUANA FIND IN SOUTH TRINIDAD…

Police crack down on a major drug trafficking network said, to be operating in the south western peninsular.

Over 17 million dollars worth of high-grade marijuana was found and seized.

Officers of the southern division task force conducted the operation in South Oropuche, during the hours of 1pm and 8pm, on Tuesday.

A statement from the TTPS, relates that officers acting on intelligence engaged in a stake out.

It was later revealed, that a large quantity of narcotics was trafficked over the weekend.

The TTPS says, officers went to an apartment located at Dow Village where a large quantity of high-grade marijuana was discovered.

The find included 66 packets of U.S grown Marijuana weighing 48.7 kilogrammes, with an estimated street value of 12 point one-seven million dollars and 51 packets of Colombian grown marijuana, weighing 51 kilogrammes with an estimated street value of 5.6 million.

Police say the haul of 117 packets of marijuana has a total weight of 99.7 kilogrammes with an estimated street value of TT$17,767,475.

A 63-year-old man of South Oropouche was arrested for the offence of possession of cannabis, for the purpose of trafficking.