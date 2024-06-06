DEMERIT POINTS UNDER REVIEW…

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan

The demerit point system is now under review.

Works and Transport Minister, Rohan Sinanan says, the results of the review could mean some interventions for motorists who are on, the verge of losing their licenses.

At the Arrive Alive Award function yesterday the Minister said, changing the driving culture was the reason for the introduction of the demerit point system.

He said, the aim remains changing the mind set on the nation’s roads

The minister then referred to a recent survey done at the traffic lights near the Hyatt.

He said, the problem has to be dealt with despite the criticisms of naysayers, some of them politicians and heads of organisations.

Tint regulations are to be rolled out soon.