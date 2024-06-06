LET ME HELP THE GOVERNMENT…

Former Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith

Gary Griffith is again offering to help the government in the fight against crime, and this time he is not calling for the resignation of the national security minister.

The former police commissioner and now political leader of the National Transformation Alliance, feels a collaboration with the government can help deal with the crime situation.

Yesterday, he recalled the fatal shootings in Gonzales and at the Port of Spain general hospital.

He knew one of the four men killed.

Mr. Griffith believes, his expertise and track record speak for themselves.

Mr. Griffith feels his political differences with Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley should give way to collaboration.

Mr. Griffith has repeatedly referred to the crime numbers under his watch as police commissioner, saying they were the lowest in years.