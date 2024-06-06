POSSIBLE CUT BACKS FOR PUBLIC HEALTH CARE…

Finance Minister Colm Imbert

Minister of Finance Colm Imbert says, it is proving difficult to provide free pharmaceuticals, with the public health care system.

He’s says, this includes the chronic disease assistance programme or CDAP.

He says, there is a task to find almost half a billion dollars to supplement the ministry of health, for the rest of the year.

Minister Imbert was speaking during the parliament’s standing finance committee yesterday’s.

Minister Imbert also said, the cost of health care has been an increase of billions of dollars over the years.

Meanwhile, the pharmacy board says, there are a number of factors, which may have contributed to this.

Mr. Mohammed also said, there must be meeting with stakeholders to prevent a further strain in the system.

In the 2024 budget, health received the second-highest ministry allocation—$7.409 billion.

