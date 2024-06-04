I955 FM


UNC LEADER TELLS OF PLOT TO UNSEAT HER…

Posted on June 4, 2024 by admin
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar

Kamla Persad Bissessar admits she is shocked to learn that there is a plan to unseat her, if the United Patriots team wins the upcoming elections with the United National Congress.

Last night the UNC leader, whose position is not being contested on June 15th, claimed the opposition team has a mandate to remove her.

At a meeting of her star team Mrs. Persad Bissessar called members of the other team, treacherous.

In Chaguanas last night Mrs. Persad Bissessar, waded into sitting MP’s Rushton Paray and Rodney Charles who are part of the United Patriots.

She hinted at seating changes on the opposition bench in the parliament.

