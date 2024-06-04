I955 FM


SANITATION DEPARTMENT AT PORT OF SPAIN CITY CORPORATION SHUT DOWN…

Posted on June 4, 2024 by admin

Sanitation workers at the Port of Spain city corporation are refusing to carry out their duties, accusing the mayor of disrespecting them.

At one o’clock this morning, the workers showed up but refused to perform their tasks.

President of the Representing Amalgamated Workers Union, Michael Prentice confirmed industrial action has started.

Mister prentice said, the problem is not a lack of money but the people at City Hall.

He apologized to the burgesses for the pile up of garbage likely to occur.

Efforts to reach both the local government minister and the mayor have not been successful.

