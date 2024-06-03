POLICE EXERCISES NAB FOUR FOR DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE…

Road Safety Coordinator of the TTPS, Brent Batson

Officers of the Traffic and Highway Patrol Unit, arrest four persons for driving under the influence.

A release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service says, road traffic exercises were conducted early Saturday morning.

It says, one DUI exercise was conducted between 2 am and 6 a.m., on Saturday along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway.

During the exercise, Breathalyzer tests were administered to a total of 18 persons and four were found to be over the legal limit.

The men, ages 24 to 40, of San Fernando, Siparia and Santa Flora, were arrested in connection with the offence.

Meanwhile, officers of the Freeport highway patrol conducted a speed exercise between midnight Friday and 4 pm Saturday, which resulted in a total of 22 electronic fixed penalties, notices being issued to errant motorists.

In the north eastern division police say, officers of the Barataria station conducted a road traffic exercise between 6:30 pm on Friday

and 1a.m. Saturday.

The release says during the exercise, officers issued fixed penalty notices for various offences including, failing to place a child who is five years and under in a child restraint, or booster seat in the vehicle and driving without a valid inspection sticker and certificate. The TTPS says, in light of recent fatal road traffic accidents on the nation’s roadways, it is urging motorists to put safety first and obey the road traffic laws by not drinking and driving and speeding.

