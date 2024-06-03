NO BAIL FOR CANADIAN “YOUTUBER”…

An attempt to get bail for Canadian YouTuber Christopher Chris Must List Hughes, was denied ahead of his appearance before a master of the court today.

Mr. Hughes’ lawyer Criston J. Williams says, he sent a justice of the peace to the police station in Port of Spain, where he is being held.

Mr. Williams says, after a discussion with the officers at the station, the JP was turned away.

Mr. Hughes will there for remain at the station, until his appearance before a master of the court.

The attorney says, up to yesterday afternoon, no one from the team investigating the matter contacted him, to confirm his client’s court appearance.

Mr. Hughes has been charged under the sedition act.

Police are reported as saying there may be other charges leveled against the Canadian citizen.

The police have said, Mr. Hughes’ social media activities was brought to light last week, after certain videos were posted online.

They featured individuals claiming to be gang members, advocating criminal activities and using threatening language.