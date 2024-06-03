THREE KILLED AS GUNMEN STORM PORT OF SPAIN GENERAL HOSPITAL…

Bullets fired from the guns of men at the Port of Spain General hospital, leave three dead.

The attacks began in nearby gonzales where Johnathon Arjoon, Jaydon Reyes and Kevin King were shot.

It is being reported that the men were taken to the hospital, after they were wounded.

While on the compound of the hospital, the gunmen pulled up and opened fire on the already wounded men.

It is said, members of staff and those seeking care ran for cover.

One of the men was reportedly shot in an eye.

The National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, and the police Commissioner Erla Harewood Christopher were at the scene of the shooting, in Gonzales and at the hospital.

Minister Hinds said, he was still trying to gather all relevant information on the shooting.