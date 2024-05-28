400 MILLION DOLLAR FOR GATE PROGRAMME…

Trinidad and Tobago nationals at the University of the West Indies Mona campus in Jamaica, Cave Hill Barbados at to receive help with the government assistance for tuition expenses programme, GATE.

The education ministry says, GATE will be expanded to cover the tuition costs of medical studies beginning in August this year.

The ministry says, this measure is to provide students with the opportunity to reach their highest potential, and support the national workforce development.

The budgetary allocation under the GATE programme, is now valued at 400 million dollars per fiscal year.

The ministry says, it represents an investment in the development of current and future generations of nationals.

According to the ministry gate has been, and continues to be a critical asset.