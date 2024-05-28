SIX BIDS FOR HYDRO CARBON EXPLORATION…

Energy and Energy Industries Minister, Stuart Young

The energy ministry has received six bids for four (4) of the thirteen (13) off shore blocks in its 2023-2024, shallow water bid round for hydro carbon exploration in the country.

Energy minister Stuart Young says, this augurs well as it shows the continuation of three major upstream exploration companies, interested in Trinidad and Tobago.

He says, new and existing stakeholders are showing high interests.

The bid round was launched in October of last year and closed yesterday.

The results confirmed BG International Limited, BP exploration operating company limited, and EOJ Resources Trinidad Limited submitted a total of three bids for block U.C.

BP submitted one bid for block NCMA-2. EOJ submitted one bid for block NCMA-4 and another bid for block lower reverse.