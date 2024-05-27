COMMISSIONER OF POLICE SAYS PARENTS HAVE UNREALISTIC EXPECTATIONS FROM THE POLICE TO SOLVE THEIR PROBLEMS…

The police commissioner points to bad parenting as one of the root causes of crime in Trinidad and Tobago
Commissioner Earla Harewood-Christopher calls on parents not to have unrealistic expectations, that the police can solve their problems.
The top cop listed breakdowns in the home, church, community and school systems, factors leading to an unrealistic dependence on her officers.
Commissioner Harewood Christopher further noted, that there continues to be an erosion of basic principles, and failure to adhere to law and order and she says, it starts from the home.
The police commissioner was speaking at the Trinidad and Tobago National Council of Parent-Teacher Associations’ mid-year convention in Tobago on Saturday.
