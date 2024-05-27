COMMISSIONER OF POLICE SAYS PARENTS HAVE UNREALISTIC EXPECTATIONS FROM THE POLICE TO SOLVE THEIR PROBLEMS…

Police Commissioner Erla Christopher

The police commissioner points to bad parenting as one of the root causes of crime in Trinidad and Tobago

Commission­er Earla Harewood-Christopher calls on parents not to have unrealistic expectations, that the police can solve their problems.

The top cop listed breakdowns in the home, church, communi­ty and school systems, factors leading to an unrealistic dependence on her officers.

Commissioner Harewood Christopher further noted, that there continues to be an ero­sion of basic principles, and failure to adhere to law and order and she says, it starts from the home.

The police commissioner was speaking at the Trinidad and Tobago National Council of Parent-Teacher Asso­ciations’ mid-year conven­tion in Tobago on Saturday.