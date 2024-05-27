FATAL ACCIDENTS IN CHAGUARAMAS, CHAGUANAS & ON THE NORTH COAST…..

Four road traffic fatalities are recorded over the weekend.

The accidents took place in Chaguaramas, Chaguanas and on the north coast.

In the latest incident the victims have been identified as Jeraldine Matamaroo and Mark Thomas.

They were 25 and 28years old respectively.

Reports say, the incident took place opposite O2 park on the western main road around 9 pm.

Newscentre five understands, the couple was in the car when it lost control.

The vehicle flipped several times before crashing into the sea.

The police and the fire service were called to the scene, and retrieved the vehicle with the bodies inside.

They were pronounced dead and the scene.

Also a 28 year-old female driver is the country’s latest road fatality.





Chris Ragoonanan died yesterday, following an early morning crash in Marabella.

Reports say, Ms. Ragoonanan, a waitress, of Harmony Hall, Gasparillo, passed away at the scene.

Ms. Ragoonanan was driving along Union Road in a white Hyundai

Accent, with a female passenger in the front seat at around 2 am.

On reaching Ali’s Hardware, the vehicle reportedly swerved and crashed into a concrete wall causing Ms. Ragoonanan to become pinned inside.

Reports say, the passenger was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where up to late yesterday, she was being treated.

Meanwhile, the probe continues into the death of motorcyclist Randy Thomas.

He was killed last Saturday when his motorbike crashed into a car along the north coast road in maracas

It is reported that Mr. Thomas was trying to overtake another vehicle when the accident occurred.

Fifty-two year old Mr. Thomas was from pork Chop Hill in Maraval.

The accident occurred near the Maracas lookout.

