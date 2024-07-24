ARIMA JOURVERT IS CANCELLED FOR 2024 …

Those in charge of governing the eastern borough of Arima have taken a decision to cancel j’ouvert celebrations, because of crime and the fear of crime.

The borough’s carnival like j’ouvert has become a staple in recent years.

But Mayor Balliram Maharaj yesterday said, consultations with the police and others have led to the decision to scrap the event.

He assured that the borough is well covered and police would have been able to manage the event, but good sense had to prevail.

The mayor called on members of the public to recognize, life has challenges.

He also said, there will be a full month of activities in the borough including benefits delivered by the business community.

The mayor, himself a businessman said, the community must understand the need for restraint this year.

