DENGUE DEATH NUMBER 5 IS RECORDED…

With confirmation of a 5th dengue related death, the Ministry of Health is reminding members of the public to be vigilant.

Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh yesterday acknowledged, the climbing numbers and assured several agencies are at work in trying to stop the spread of the virus.

The ministry also reports 450 laboratory confirmed cases.

Members of the public are reminded that dengue fever may be spread by, the bite of an infected Aedes Aegypti mosquito.

According to the ministry symptoms appear within 5-6 days of being bitten, last for 1-2 weeks and can include fever, headaches and skin rash.

There is also the possibility of nausea, diarrhea and muscle and joint pains.