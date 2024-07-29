A CORPSE FOUND IN MORVANT …

The body of a man is found buried in the backyard of his home in Morvant.

A relative has been detained in connection with the death of 75 year old, Levi Richards

At around 3:15 pm on Tuesday a man reported to the police at the Barataria station, he had a suspicion that his grandfather was killed and buried in the backyard of his house on Poinsettia Drive off Coconut Drive in Morvant.

He is reported to have told officers while in the house on Monday night, he heard a commotion and saw three men digging a hole with the body of his grandfather nearby.

The relative also said, he saw a wound on the left side of the elderly man’s neck.

Officers went to the property and dug up the body wrapped in a white tarpaulin, and tied with brown straps

The body was moved to a funeral agency, and then taken to the Forensic Science Centre in Federation Park yesterday.