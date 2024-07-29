I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

A CORPSE FOUND IN MORVANT …

Posted on July 29, 2024 by admin

The body of a man is found buried in the backyard of his home in Morvant.

A relative has been detained in connection with the death of 75 year old, Levi Richards

At around 3:15 pm on Tuesday a man reported to the police at the Barataria station, he had a suspicion that his grandfather was killed and buried in the backyard of his house on Poinsettia Drive off Coconut Drive in Morvant.

He is reported to have told officers while in the house on Monday night, he heard a commotion and saw three men digging a hole with the body of his grandfather nearby.

The relative also said, he saw a wound on the left side of the elderly man’s neck.

Officers went to the property and dug up the body wrapped in a white tarpaulin, and tied with brown straps

The body was moved to a funeral agency, and then taken to the Forensic Science Centre in Federation Park yesterday.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *