CORPORATE TRINIDAD CAN HELP REDUCE CRIME…

Corporate Trinidad and Tobago is told of its role, in reducing crime.

Chairman of the Laventille Steelband Festival Foundation Michael Cooper says, it is by investing in people.

The body is getting set to host its 21st staging of the Laventille emancipation steel band street parade.

It is carded for next weekend.

Mr. Cooper told of decreasing sponsorship for the event, which he says, is intended to be a crime deterrent.

He says, there needs to be more investment in people based projects.

Mr. Cooper was speaking on the barbershop program on I95.5 FM, yesterday.