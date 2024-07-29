ST. ANNS SHOOTING…

Police are now investigating a killing, in St. Ann’s.

The victim in St. Ann’s and has been identified as Nickel Morris.

Reports say, the incident took place at Sydenham Avenue around 7:45, yesterday morning.

CCTV cameras from a building near the incident show, Mr. Morris getting out of his car and crossing the street, to meet another man.

It is said, as the two began talking, a Toyota Fielder Wagon, drove past and two men armed with guns, got out and began to fire several shots at Mr. Morris.

The gunmen got back into their car, and sped off.

The other man became fearful for his life, and ran away.

Police were called to the scene where Mr. Morris was pronounced, dead.