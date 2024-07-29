MURDERS RECORDED IN GASPARILLO…

Also on the weekend, a bank employee named Giselle Peters, is fatally beaten and stabbed in the neck.

Last Saturday, 38 year Ms. Peters was visiting the construction site on her home in Satyam Drive Reform Residential Phase Two in Gasparillo, when she was ambushed by three men.

It is believed the mother of two was killed during an attempted robbery.

Ms. Peters was an employee of Scotia Bank for about ten years.

She was stationed at the San Fernando branch.

Residents in the area say, they heard screams coming from the incomplete three-story structure.

Police officers from the Gasparillo station responded.

Three masked men wearing gloves were reportedly seen fleeing the area, after the killing.

Officers found Ms. Peters unresponsive.

She was stabbed on the left side of her neck.