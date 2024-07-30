NEW MINISTER IN THE MINISTRY OF NATIONAL SECURITY…

Newly appointed Minister, in the Ministry of National Security, Keith Scotland gets a positive review from attorney-at-law Martin George.

Mr. George believes, minister Scotland has started his job on the right track.

The head of the Tobago Business Chamber, makes the comment even as he says, people are living in a state of national insecurity.

Mr. George says, minister Scotland contacted him, expressing concerns on the issue of crime in Tobago.

He says, the minister has also toured some of the crime hotspots in Trinidad.

Mr. George says, the minister must now try to rebuild public confidence, in national security.

He was speaking on TV6’s Morning Edition programme, yesterday.

He said Mr. Scotland’s appointment to the ministry shows that not enough was being done, to curb crime by those in charge.

Mr. Scotland was appointed minister with specific focus, on the police service.

Yesterday, Mr. George who is also a former member of the Police Service Commission said, this appointment and the state of crime, speak for themselves.

He also criticized the Police Service Commission saying, it has been silent, on Commissioner Erla Harewood Christopher’s performance.