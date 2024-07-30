TWO YEAR OLD KAMARION WILSON DROWNS IN AN INFLABTABLE POOL…

The probe into the circumstances surrounding the death of, two-year-old Kamarion Wilson is ongoing.

The child is believed to have drowned while in an inflatable pool, in Laventille last Sunday afternoon.

The toddler was at the home of his aunt Kizzie Paul at upper Erica Street, Rock City in Laventille.

Reports are saying, the pool was being filled with water while Kamarion and other children were playing in it.

Ms. Paul told the police she was in the kitchen cooking, when she was told by one of the children that Kamarion was not breathing.

She went to investigate and saw, Kamarion in the pool unresponsive.

The child was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was pronounced dead at around.