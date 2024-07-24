FIRED SSA STAFF TELL THEIR FORMER EMPLOYER CLEAR OUR NAMES…

Fired employees of the Strategic Services Agency, are insisting their names need to be cleared.

They want the agency’s director Anthony Phillips-Spencer to wipe clean, any perceived or suggested claims they were involved in a plot to overthrow the political leadership, of this country.

The express newspaper today says president of the National Contract Workers and Gene­ral Employees Association of Trinidad and Tobago Chris­topher Joefield, confirmed his union represents the six fired workers.

He reportedly says, a meeting was held last week at the SSA’s Sackville Street, Port of Spain office, where this request, among others, was placed on the mediation table.

Earlier this month Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley delivered a statement to the parliament, in which he said the SSA was compromised with the esta­blish­ment of a militarized ope­­rational unit, and was infiltra­ted by a religious “cult” that wanted to replace the “country’s political leadership”.

The prime minister shared what he described as “shocking” information, ema­nating from an audit into the SSA.

It included the agency’s purchase of high-grade, military bolt-action rifles, complete with the most modern silencers and other accessories, as well as an increased volume of ammunition—which is under police probe.

Mr. Joefield said, the six represented by the uni­on are not members of the church in question and are not cult members.

He said, one of the six members was invited by the SSA to have a conversation with one of the principals there, with a view to be re-employed or re-engaged.

However, Mr. Joefield said to his knowledge, that person has not been rehired.