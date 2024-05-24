DOMA NOT PLEASED WITH CITY CORPORATION PLANS TO RESUME WRECKING NEXT WEEK…

DOMA President Gregory Aboud

The corporation is not seriously considering its proposals for parking in the capital city the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association says.

President Gregory Aboud says, they held a meeting with the Port of Spain Mayor Chinua Alleyene last October, to identify concerns if the wrecking plan is implemented.

Earlier this week, the corporation announced plans to resume the towing of vehicles in the capital city at the owner’s expense.

Speaking with Newscentre five this morning Mr. Aboud said, D.O.M.A is being ignored.

Mr. Aboud also said, this latest actions by the Port of Spain shows the

disconnect between the corporation and the burgesses. Mr. Aboud said, the actions of the mayor and his council are a retrograde step, and he eagerly awaits to see if the same type of action will be taken when, there are festivities taking place in the capital city.