MURDERS IN MALONEY…TWO MEN ARE THE VICTIMS

Two men are dead in what is believed to be a gang related incident in Maloney.

The victims have been identified as, Micah Shavel Alfred and Jahvill Joseph.

They were 21 and 27 years old respectively.

They both lived at Gitten Boulevard, Maloney Gardens.

Reports say, the incident took place near their home at around 1 pm yesterday.

Newscentre five understands Mr. Alfred was waiting at a barbershop when, a man armed with a firearm ran out of a KIA vehicle and opened fire on him.

He attempted to run but was shot several times.

Minutes later, Mr. joseph, who was standing in front of a parlour a street away, was also shot multiple times by a man who exited the same KIA vehicle.

Police said, the killings were connected and gang related.