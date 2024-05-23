THE WRECKER RETURNS TO THE CAPITAL…

Motorists seeking a parking space in the capital are warned, of the resumption of towing activities in the city.

A release from the Port of Spain city corporation, issued under the hand of acting Chief Executive Officer Victoria C. Allum, says towing activities will resume in the capital city of Port-of-Spain from Wednesday May 29th, 2024.

It says, this has become necessary to regulate illegal and indiscriminate parking across the city, particularly in residential areas and along the city’s main roadways.

Motorists are advised to observe and obey all road markings, traffic signs and regulations.

The Port of Spain City Corporation also advises parking illegally at street corners, pedestrian crossings, fire hydrants, bus stops, taxi stands and gateways will result in vehicles being towed.

It says, towed vehicles can be retrieved from the impound lot, located on Dock Road off Wrightson Road, after payment of the prescribed fee of $500tt.

The corporation says, an additional fee of $200tt is chargeable for each day, or part thereof during which the vehicle is kept in custody.