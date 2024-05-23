TOBAGO BUISINESS COMMUNITY BATS FOR NEW MARRIOT HOTEL ON THE ISLAND….

The business community in Tobago gives thumbs up to a proposal to establish, a Marriott hotel on the island.

The Tobago chamber says, a local investor is the one bringing the Marriott to the sister isle.

Vice chairman of the Tobago chamber, Demi John Cruickshank stresses, Tobago is in need of this project to move the economy.

Mr. Cruickshank believes, the ripple effect of the Marriott coming to Tobago will be a positive one.

The vice chairman further notes that this is the break, Tobago has been waiting for.

He pleads with all concerned to get on board with this project.

Mr. Cruickshank admits crime is a concern, but Tobagonians should not give in and push forward to the realization of this hotel.

He was speaking at a media briefing yesterday.

