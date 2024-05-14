POLICE OFFICER SHOT DEAD BY BANDIT IN CHAGUANAS…A SUSPECT IS HELD….

Off duty police officer Dale Mayers is shot dead in Chaguanas.

The inicdent reportedly took place at Unique Bar around 10:45 last night.

Newscentre five understands, Mr. Mayers was liming with a female and another man, when a young man walked into the bar and announced a hold up.

It is said, the man fired shots at mr. Mayers hitting him several times.

The off duty police officer drew his licenced firearm and fired several shots at the man.

Another man who was at the table with the officer drew his gun and fired shots at the bandit.

However, Mr. Mayers was hit several times about his body.

The bandit fled the scene.

The woman was not hurt.

Mr. Mayers was rushed to hospital where he died.

Reports say a suspect is now in custody following the incident.

It is said he was held seeking treatment for gun shot wounds at the Port of Spain General Hospital.

