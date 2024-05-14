I955 FM


THE TERM OF ERLA HAREWOOD CHRISTOPHER EXTENDED BY ONE YEAR….

Posted on May 14, 2024 by admin
Police Commissioner Erla Christopher

A one-year extension of the tenure of Police Commissioner, Erla Harewood-Christopher.

Confirmation came yesterday from the Office of the Prime Minister.

A release from the OPM said, the cabinet on May 13th, advised President Christine Kangaloo, O.R.T.T., under section 75(a) of the police service act, to extend the service of Mrs. Erla Harewood-Christopher in the office of commissioner of police, for a period of one (1) year with effect from may 15th, 2024.

