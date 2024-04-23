A TWELFTH BABY HAS DIED AT THE PORT OF SPAIN NICU…..

The Northwest Regional Health Authority say, yes another baby has died at its Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit of the Port of Spain General Hospital.

The number of recent bacterial related deaths has now reached twelve.

The baby died yesterday morning, at around two o’clock.

The baby girl was born on February 28th at a gestation of, 29 weeks and two days.

The child weighed two pounds 14 ounces.

She also had jaundice.

The NWRHA is insisting there is no breakdown of operations, at the unit in Port-of-Spain.

In a statement yesterday, the authority calls the claims of a collapsed system, irresponsible and unfortunate.

The health minister Terrence Deyalsingh yesterday told a news conference, the issue has now become political.

He sought to assure the public some of the statements on the issue are not accurate.