THREE MEN ARE KILLED….ONE IS THE BROTHER OF A STATE WITNESS…

Posted on April 23, 2024 by admin

Two men gun down the brother of the main witness in the murder trial against six police officers, during an ambush in Moruga.

Oba Gill James and his employee Brandon Seenath, were killed at their home yesterday afternoon.

Mr. James’ brother Shumba James was a witness for the prosecution.

He was to testify against the officers who were charged with the murders of 23-year-old Abigail Johnson, 28 year old Alana Duncan, and 26 year old Kerron ‘fingers’ Eccles, on July 22nd 2011 on Rochard Douglas Road.

After spending 13 years on remand and a trial, the six officers were freed.

Oba James and Brandon Seenath were killed at around 530pm.

Two men are said to have approached them and opened fire.

Mr. James and Mr. Seenath died at the scene of the attack.

