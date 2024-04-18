VENEZULAN NATIONAL REMAINS FOUND…

The decapitated remains of a man in San Juan have been identified as, Venezuelan national José Gregorio Maldonado Carillo.

The remains were found on Tuesday afternoon.

Reports are saying a 63-year-old farmer stumbled upon the body off vita street Sunshine Avenue.

The man is said to have followed a burning smell, and came upon the headless body

Police reports say 40-year-old Mr. Carillo was identified by several tattoos, on his body.

He reportedly owned a pizzeria in Aranguez and went missing on Saturday, along with his Kia Sorento SUV.

Police are continuing investigations