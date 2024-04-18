VENEZULAN NATIONAL REMAINS FOUND…

The decapitated remains of a man in San Juan have been identified as, Venezuelan national José Gregorio Maldonado Carillo.
The remains were found on Tuesday afternoon.
Reports are saying a 63-year-old farmer stumbled upon the body off vita street Sunshine Avenue.
The man is said to have followed a burning smell, and came upon the headless body
Police reports say 40-year-old Mr. Carillo was identified by several tattoos, on his body.
He reportedly owned a pizzeria in Aranguez and went missing on Saturday, along with his Kia Sorento SUV.
Police are continuing investigations
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts.
Click to show error