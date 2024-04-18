TWO SETS OF TWINS AMONG ELEVEN DECEASED INFANTS AT ONE OF THE COUNTRY’S LEDING HOSPITALS…THE PRIME MINISTER IS TROUBLED.

A total of eleven babies are reported to have died at the neo-natal intensive care unit of the Port of Spain general hospital.

It started at seven, and then it went to eight, and now stands at 11

The lawyers representing parents, who intend to file a class action lawsuit, have sent a fifth pre-action protocol letter to the Northwest Regional Health Authority.

Prime minister Dr. Keith Rowley wants to know the facts surrounding the deaths.

He babies are said to have picked up infections while they were patients at the neo-natal intensive care unit at the hospital.

Seven of the deaths came within a four-day period, in March this year.

Dr. Rowley is vowing to get to the core of what happened.

Yesterday, Dr. Rowley called for patience.

He urged that people should wait on the findings of an investigation.

PAHO is leading an independent probe.