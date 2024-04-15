MP AMEEN INVOLVED IN A DOMESTIC INVESTIGATION…

St. Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen

An investigation is at this time being conducted into a reportedly violent incident involving the Member of Parliament, for St. Augustine and an ex-boyfriend in Macoya Tunapuna.

Khadijah Ameen initially claimed she was being held against her will, by man she knows.

It is said, at around 2:46 am yesterday Ms. Ameen arrived at the Tunapuna police station saying after having drinks with her estranged boyfriend, there was an incident.

They are reported to have left the bar for Ms. Ameen’s vehicle, which was parked in Macoya

She reveals that while on the way to her vehicle there was an altercation, and then she was hit in the right side of her abdomen, and slammed her head on the vehicle’s door.

Ms. Ameen was able to get out of the car, entered her black Toyota Rav-4 and drove away.

Police intercepted by the car north along Pasea Road in Tunapuna.

Ms. Ameen was escorted to the Tunapuna station, where she refused to make a witness statement and left.