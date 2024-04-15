THE NWRHA TO FACE CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT FOR THE DEATH OF SEVEN PRE-TERM BABIES…

There is a promise, that the investigation into the deaths of seven babies at the Port of Spain general hospital will be thorough and transparent.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Northwest Regional Health Authority Anthony Blake vows that there will be no cover-up.

The parents of the babies are already threatening a class action lawsuit.

The deaths were confirmed by the NWRHA last Thursday.

The deaths occurred at the Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit of the hospital, and were the result of dangerous organisms.

United National Congress Fyzabad MP, Dr. Lackram Bodoe blames a lack of protocols at the Port of Spain general hospital, for the deaths of seven babies in four days.

Speaking at the opposition news conference yesterday Dr. Bodoe said, there was a shortfall in resource.

Dr. Bodoe also said, the Minister of Health Terrance Deyalsingh must truthfully come forward, with information in his possession.

The minister gave a statement of the deaths, of the infants in the parliament last Friday.

He said, his ministry; PAHO and CARIRI have all launched probes.

Reports yesterday say, the parents of seven babies who died as a result of bacterial outbreaks, at the Port of Spain General Hospital are pursuing a class action lawsuit for medical negligence.

Former attorney general Anand Ramlogan is representing them.

The pre-action protocol letter dated April 12th 2024, sent by freedom law chambers to the Northwest Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) claims; the authority permitted another baby who was suffering from a serious infection to be admitted, without taking the necessary precautions.