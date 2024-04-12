I955 FM


INTERNAL RAMBLINGS OF THE UNITED NATIONAL CONGRESS CAUSES UPROAR IN THE PARLIAMENT…

Posted on April 12, 2024 by admin

Chaguanas West MP, Dinesh Rambally, slams his political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar saying; it is time for her to make her exit.

He says, once Mrs. Persad Bissessar remains the leader of the United National Congress, the party will remain in opposition.

Mr. Rambally was speaking at a media conference this morning.

Mr. Rambally said, all critique of Mrs. Persad Bissessar’s leadership is legitimate.

He said, he couldn’t in good conscience allow Mrs. Persad Bissessar to take the UNC down with her.

There was an uproar on the government bench this afternoon when leader of government business, Camille Robinson Regis spoke of Mr. Rambally’s comments in the lower house.

The government and the opposition were earlier in a heated exchange in the parliament after Oropouche East MP Dr. Roodal Moonilal, was accused of making derogatory statements against health minister, Terrence Deyalsingh.

