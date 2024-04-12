I955 FM


MINISTRY OF HEALTH LAUNCHES PROBE INTO DEATHS OF SEVEN NEW BORNS AT THE NWRHA…

Posted on April 12, 2024 by admin

Three forms of bacteria have been found at the neo natal ward, where seven babies died in a week.

Minister of health Terrence Deyalsingh expressed condolences, as he told of the development.

Minister Deyalsingh said, that inquiries by the north west regional health authority revealed deadly bacteria.

He said, adverse events protocol is now engaged.

Questions were posed to the minister by the opposition United National Congress during the urgent questions segment, but he deferred to ministers statements.

