O.J SIMPSON DIES AFTER BATTLE WITH CANCER

Former us footballer O.J Simpson has died aged 76, following a prostate cancer diagnosis.

In a statement, his family says Mr. Simpson was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.

Before 1994, Mr. Simpson, known as “the juice”, was regarded with affection by the public, well known as a professional athlete and actor.

He then became the main suspect in his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson’s death, which led to the “trial of the century” in 1995.

Before his arrest, millions of Americans watched as the police chased his white bronco car for 90 minutes live on TV.

He was acquitted of Nicole Brown Simpson’s murder, and of the murder of her friend Ronald Goldman.

CBS’ Gail King spoke with Ed Gordon, the first journalist to speak with Mr. Simpson, after his acquittal.